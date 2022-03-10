Flash mob of Russian students wearing ‘Z’ coats chant support for Ukraine invasion

Russian students have taken part in a “patriotic flash mob” in support of the Ukraine invasion.

Footage shared online shows a group of people chanting “forward Russia” and saluting while they wear coats featuring the “Z” symbol seen on tanks and military vehicles throughout the war.

The group can also be heard chanting “Russia for peace” as they gathered in a shopping mall in Kazan, showing support for Vladimir Putin’s forces as they continue to shell schools and hospitals in Ukraine.

