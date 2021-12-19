Watch live as Russian-Japan spacecraft lands after mission on the International Space Station

Watch live as the Japanese tourist space ship lands on Earth after over 10 days in space.

The Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled to land on the steppes of Kazakhstan at around 10:18 p.m. EST.

The crew includes Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, his video producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The spacecraft launched to the space station on 8 December with the mission to record videos of Maezawa showcasing the spaceflight experience.

The crew also delivered the first Uber Eats meal in space.