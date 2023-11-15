Moment Supreme Court ruling on government’s Rwanda asylum policy passed down

The UK Supreme Court has ruled the government’s Rwanda plan is unlawful in a blow to Rishi Sunak after home secretary Suella Braverman’s sacking.

Judges ruled on Wednesday 15 November that flights will not be able to go ahead, leaving the prime minister’s key pledge to cut immigration to the UK in tatters.

The unanimous ruling agreed with a Court of Appeal decision in June that found Mr Sunak’s £140m deal was unlawful because of deficiencies in the Rwandan asylum system.

The plan is a core part of the prime minister’s pledge to stop small boat crossings.