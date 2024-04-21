The mayor of London celebrated Eid on Saturday 20 April by watching comedians and musicians in Trafalgar Square.

Sadiq Khan taunted former US president Donald Trump as he addressed crowds from the stage in central London.

It was the 19th annual Eid in the Square festival marking the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

Mr Khan told cheering onlookers: “I’m going to take a selfie and I’m going to send it to a good friend of mine, Donald Trump.

“I’m going to say listen, ‘bruv’, this is how we run in London – I’m going to show him that our diversity is a strength not a weakness.”