Sajid Javid makes statement during PMQs following resignation

The former health secretary Sajid Javid made a personal statement during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 July) following his resignation as Secretary of State.

Numerous ministers have offered their resignations to Boris Johnson, beginning on Tuesday night (5 July).

The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in his premiership.

"There's only so many times you can turn that machines on and off before you realise something is fundamentally wrong", Javid said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.