Police in Peru dress up as Santa for festive drugs bust

Police in Peru have been spotted carrying out a drugs raid while dressed as Santa Claus.

The undercover agents caught two men allegedly selling cocaine and cannabis in a house in Huaral, just north of Lima.

‘Santa’ could be seen using a sledgehammer to break down the door of the house, before removing his beard to cuff one of the suspects.

A 32-year-old and a 25-year-old were detained at the scene, and led away as the officer remained in his Santa suit.