Footage shows Greek tourist island damaged by earthquake swarm as thousands evacuate

Damage to the Greek tourist island of Santorini has been caught on camera as earthquakes hit the region.

Santorini’s mayor assures residents that the ongoing earthquake “swarm” affecting the Aegean Sea islands could persist for weeks before subsiding.

Tremors, reaching magnitudes up to 5, have prompted thousands to leave the Cycladic Islands since Friday, with increased ferry and flight services accommodating departures.

While some older buildings have suffered cracks, no injuries have been reported. Santorini has implemented precautionary measures, including canceling public events, restricting travel, and halting construction in certain areas. S

Seismologists believe the epicenter is shifting north, away from Santorini’s dormant volcano.