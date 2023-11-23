Scottish councillor washes windows halfway through meeting

A Scottish councillor was caught on camera cleaning her windows in the middle of a meeting.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair was attending Highland Council’s Inverness Area Committee from home on Tuesday, 21 November.

The video shows her taking a cloth and bowl of water to her window, forgetting her camera was still on for the entire meeting to see.

She soon realises her mistake, rushing back to her computer and turning her webcam off.

“Most days I don’t have a nanosecond to myself. I had played a full part in the debate and it was almost finished when I did some multi-tasking.” Ms Campbell Sinclair said in response to the video.