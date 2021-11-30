Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested to a crowd in September that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was a terrorist in the resurfaced video.

Boebert called Rep. Omar “black-hearted” and “evil,” to then go on and nickname Omar the “jihadi squad”.

In the same speech, which took place at the Richmond County Conservative Party dinner, she recalled an instance of them in an elevator together and she said she felt safe around Omar because the Democrat wasn’t wearing a backpack.

It’s another instance in which Boebert suggested Omar, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, was a terrorist.