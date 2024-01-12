Moment security guard tackles protester at DeSantis campaign event in Iowa

This is the moment a security guard tackles a protestor at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign event in Iowa.

The protestor tries to join DeSantis on stage at the Never Back Down PAC event in Ames on Thursday night (12 January) with a sign reading “DeSantis: Climate Criminal.”

As he climbs on stage, a video posted by a NBC News, shows a security guard tackling him just moments later.

“That is is wrong with the college system right there, that’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said as security removed the protester.