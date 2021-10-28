Senator Ted Cruz took in Game 2 of the World Series and gave his prediction on the final results during an interview on Fox 26

The Texas Senator told the news station: “We were rocky in Game 1 but if our pitchers get the job done then I think we’ll win on Game 6 next Tuesday”.

The Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night that evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here