Shamima Begum says she was “manipulated and groomed” by Isis jihadis during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

Speaking from a refugee camp, the 22-year-old said she was “taken advantage of” when she moved from Britain to Syria aged 15.

“I would rather die than go back to ISIS,” Begum said after being questioned on if she would still be with the group had they not been destroyed.

She claims she was unaware Isis “was a death cult” when joining.

In February of 2019, the British government revoked Begum’s British citizenship and stated that she would never be allowed to return.