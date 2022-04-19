Footage circulated on Chinese microblogging website Weibo shows Shanghai residents kneeling in protest and clashing with police officers wearing hazmat suits.

Weibo users claimed that authorities had informed the tenants of local residential buildings to vacate their properties in order to convert them into facilities for Covid-19 patients.

China's National Health Commission reported its first deaths since the beginning of the latest lockdown period, with seven recorded as of Monday (18 April).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.