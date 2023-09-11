Watch as sheep return to graze on Hampstead Heath in week-long trial

Sheep are back on Hampstead Heath as part of a week-long diversity trial.

The farmyard favourites will be in the picturesque part of the capital from 11 September to 18 September as the City of London Corporation trials its use of grazing to maintain wildlifre habitats rich in dioversity.

The flock of five rare-breed Norfolk Horn and Oxford Down ewes from Mudchute Farm will graze the anthill site on the Hampstead Heath Extension from 8am-7pm each day and will be stabled locally overnight.

Their exact location near Hampstead Way can be tracked using what3words.com, using the search term ‘beams.grew.boom’.