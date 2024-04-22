Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:11
Fossil of ‘largest snake ever’ in history discovered in India
A fossil of the "largest snake to ever have existed" has been found in western India.
Twenty-seven vertebrae belonging to a 15-metre-long non-venomous creature scientists have named Vasuki indicus - longer than a T Rex - were discovered in Panandhro, Gujarat.
Debajit Datta, postdoctoral researcher in palaeontology at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said: " Vasuki was a slow-moving ambush predator that would subdue its prey through constriction like anacondas and pythons.
"This snake lived in a marshy swamp near the coast at a time when global temperatures were higher than today."
