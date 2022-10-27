SNL star Chris Redd attacked at New York comedy venue

Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked at a New York venue on Wednesday night (26 October).

The comedian was due to take to the stage at New York’s Comedy Cellar before he was attacked by a man dressed up as a security guard, TMZ reported.

Police told TMZ that the 37-year-old arrived at the club in Greenwich Village at around 9:40pm, and the chaos broke out after he got out of his car.

