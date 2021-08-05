A sleepy bison caused a traffic jam after deciding to take a nap in the middle of a busy road.

The 2000lb animal was filmed sprawled across the Yellowstone National Park road on August 3.

Photographer Foto Hysteria captured the snoozing bison as a line of vehicles began forming behind it.

“This one decided to take a nap in the middle of the road,” Osborn chuckled as he filmed. “They can nap anywhere they want.”

Yellowstone’s bison are “so accustomed to cars and asphalt roads that they seem to know the right-of-way” the National Park Service said.