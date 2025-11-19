Snow blankets homes in breathtaking drone footage as weather warning issued

Drone footage from Castleside in County Durham shows houses, fields and cars covered in a thick layer of snow on Wednesday, 19 November.

The Met Office forecasts a "markedly colder" week, issuing multiple amber warnings for snow and ice, with up to 25cm of snow in some areas.

Temperatures are predicted to drop significantly, potentially reaching minus ten degrees Celsius at night, due in part to a strong wind chill.

National Rail has warned that poor weather may impact journeys in England, Wales and Scotland until the end of the day on Thursday.