South Korea’s presidential candidates go head-to-head in amusing election graphics

One of South Korea's biggest broadcasters used wild animations and graphics to add a dash of fun as it delivered presidential election coverage on Wednesday.

Candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol were portrayed as taking part in a number of bizarre activities, from a simulated claw machine game to a re-enactment of the recent Winter Olympics and everything in between.

Yoon, the conservative candidate from the People Power Party, won the election as he edged out rival Lee - the incumbent - with 48.6 per cent of the vote.

