Jury shown footage of speedboat crash in Southampton Water which killed teenage girl
The jury in the trial of a speedboat skipper accused of manslaughter has been shown footage of the moment his boat crashed into a buoy, killing a 15-year-old girl.
Emily Lewis suffered fatal injuries after the rigid inflatable boat (rib) collided with a buoy while travelling at 36.8 knots (42 mph) in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
A number of other passengers were seriously injured in the accident.
Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.
