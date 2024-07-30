Independent TV
Keir Starmer lays flowers at scene of Southport stabbing
Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at the scene in Southport where three children died and eight were injured in a “ferocious” knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday 29 July.
The prime minister also shook the hands of firefighters and ambulance staff during a visit to Southport police station and told them he wanted to give a personal thank you.
“I’m incredibly proud of what you did,” Sir Keir told them.
“I’m amazed, but not surprised, that you’re in today, carrying on with your duties.”
The three girls killed in Southport have been named by police as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
