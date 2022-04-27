Soviet Union behaved more rationally than Putin's Russia, says Truss

Liz Truss has said that the Soviet Union behaved more rationally than Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The foreign secretary made the remark during a speech at Mansion House on Wednesday (27 April) while discussing the response to the war in Ukraine.

Truss said that the UK cannot be complacent when "the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance."

"The Soviet Union used to regularly use their UN veto, but, for all the many evils they inflicted, even they behaved with some kind of rationality on the world stage," Truss said.

