Miami Beach releases TV advert warning spring breakers to stay away

Miami Beach is breaking up with Spring Break.

Thousands of college students and party-goers have been gearing up to flood Florida in March and April for the annual event but this year, they will face strict rules and measures.

An advert released by the City of Miami Beach aims to deter troublemakers, suggesting the city is breaking up with students.

“Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence,” a message shared on the Miami Beach website read.