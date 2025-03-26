Reeves warned welfare cuts will ‘push disabled into poverty’ ahead of spring statement

A disability advocate has warned that planned welfare cuts will push disabled people into poverty ahead of today’s spring statement.

Labour announced welfare reforms last week, including stricter eligibility for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), to save £5 billion by the end of this parliamentary term.

TV personality Kerry Riches, who lives with relapsing remitting MS, told Sky News on Wednesday (March 26) that the changes mean around “half of claimants” won’t access PIP.

“They've made it so difficult, pushing a lot of disabled, vulnerable people into poverty.”

She added, “I wouldn't want to do Rachel Reeves’ job... I think she's targeting the wrong people.”