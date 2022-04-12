Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak should resign following the news they would be fined by police for attending parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

Starmer said that Johnson had misled the House of Commons and that it was a "slap in the face" for people who obeyed lockdown rules.

"Never in our history has a prime minister been found to have broken the law. And then he lied to the public about it. Britain deserves better, they should go," Starmer said.

