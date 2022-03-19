‘Ludicrous debates’ about statues and pronouns must end, says Liz Truss at conference

The Foreign Secretary declared that it is “time to end” the questioning of Britain’s history and shut down “ludicrous debates” on pronouns, statues and language.

In a speech to the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, Ms Truss said the “constant self-questioning and introspection” needed to cease.

The Foreign Secretary said: “Now is the time to end the culture of self-doubt, the constant self-questioning and introspection, the ludicrous debates about language, statues and pronouns.

“Our history, warts and all, makes us what we are today.

“We live in a great country, a great democracy and we should be proud of it.”