Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been caught on a hot mic calling MP Steve Baker a ‘c***’.

The Channel 4 News main anchor came off air after a robust Downing Street interview with the Secretary for Northern Ireland in an evening of Tory Party turmoil.

Mr Guru-Murthy could be heard defending his line of questioning before muttering “what a c***”.

In a statement on Twitter the presenter said: “While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.”

“I appreciate you apologising. Thank you.” Mr Baker replied.

Sign up to our newsletters.