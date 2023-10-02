Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray was ejected from a Conservative Party Conference event on Monday 2 October, footage shows.

Mr Bray - known for his daily protests outside Westminster - was removed from a meeting hosted by the Bruges Group think tank on the fringe of the event in Manchester.

“Where’s your Brexit benefits?” he was heard asking as other members of the audience manhandled him.

“What a load of bulls***, I’ve never heard so much crap in my life. Brexit is a disaster,” Mr Bray added, as he was being removed from the room.