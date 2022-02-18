A huge tree collapsed onto a road in Cornwall as Storm Eunice brought strong winds to the region on Friday.

Locals in the town of Bude can be heard gasping as the massive tree falls, narrowly missing a shop.

Winds speeds of more than 80mph have been recorded across parts of the south west as Eunice battered the coastline.

A red weather warning - meaning there is a danger to life - remains in place for parts of Devon and Cornwall, while many roads have been blocked by fallen debris.

