Storm Eunice ripped a giant hole in the roof of the iconic London stadium as winds of up to 122mph cause chaos in the UK.

The arena hosts concerts from the world’s top stars and elite sporting events and has a capacity to hold up to 20,000 fans.

Storm Eunice has brought major disruption to much of the UK and triggered two red weather warnings.

