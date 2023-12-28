Road in Scottish town left submerged by Storm Gerrit flooding

Eyewitness video showed a badly flooded road in the Scottish town of Cupar on Wednesday 27 December.

Storm Gerrit has brought snow, powerful winds and heavy rain to much of Scotland, with homes flooded and travel disrupted.

The bad weather also hit the A9 on Wednesday, leading to closures and stand-stills along sections of the nation’s longest road.

In England, a suspected tornado damaged roofs and smashed windows as a rare supercell thunderstorm passed over Greater Manchester overnight.