Strikes: Every industrial walkout taking place in December

The UK is set to be impacted by large numbers of strikes in the coming weeks as nurses, rail workers and Border Force are among industries heading on industrial action this December.

RMT strikes are going ahead again from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December in addition to a further four days in January.

Following a day of strikes by nurses on 15 December, a second day of walkouts will be staged on 20 December.

Many taking part are demanding pay rises, while others want more job security.

