Multiple blasts seen across Kyiv as Russia launches ‘massive’ coordinated strike

Russia launched a renewed attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (14 November), causing widespread damage.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed initial reports at least three people were killed and 26 more injured, including a pregnant woman and one man in critical condition following a “massive enemy attack.”

Video shows high flames of fire at distance, loud sounds of striking missiles, scattered debris that damaged multiple residential buildings, private homes, and medical facilities across surrounding districts.

As the aerial assault continues, authorities have urged residents to remain in shelters, warning of potential power and water outages across the region.