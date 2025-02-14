Residents of a care home were delighted when a member of the Dreamboys male stripper group put on a show.

Max Hunter, who was a manager at a retirement village before he became a stripper, put on a performance at Astune Rise care home in Eston, Middlesbrough.

And the residents, who usually enjoy a Knit and Natter morning on Thursdays, loved it.

Home manager Caroline Bowstead said: “We were offered a Dreamboy to come and visit.

“I spoke to the gang here and the ladies said a resounding ‘yes please’.”

Anne Hodgson, 87, said: “He has a nice body, nice and athletic and everything he did was lovely.

“Everybody was smiling and that’s beautiful.”

Betty Hughes added: “I loved his backside.”