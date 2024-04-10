Sunak mistakes woman’s name for Welsh valley in LBC phone-in gaffe

Rishi Sunak made an embarrassing gaffe during a live LBC phone-in on Wednesday morning (10 April), mixing up a caller’s name with a Welsh valley.

The prime minister had to be corrected by host Nick Ferrari after referring to Louise from Rhondda as “Rhonda”.

"Good morning Nick, good morning prime minister," the caller said, after being introduced.

"Hi, Rhonda," Mr Sunak replied.

After Mr Ferrari pointed out his awkward blunder, the PM offered a quick apology.

“Sorry Louise, I missed that. Louise, hi.”