Rishi Sunak has defended his response to William Wragg’s admission that he shared colleagues’ personal numbers with a suspected scammer.

During an appearance on LBC on Wednesday morning (10 April), the prime minister was asked by a caller if he had shown “a complete lack and failure of leadership” over the Westminster honeytrap scandal.

“That particular incident is being looked at by two different police forces at the moment,” Mr Sunak said.

He then claimed “there are wider things happening” and “lots of bad actors around the world who are trying to cause damage to our democratic processes.”