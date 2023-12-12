Chris Bryant lays bare five reasons to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan

Sir Chris Bryant laid out five reasons he believed were why MPs should vote against Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill during a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 11 December.

The Labour MP for Rhondda described the emergency legislation as "laughable" and said it "seeks to reverse a finding of fact by the highest court in the land."

The prime minister published new planned legislation, entitled the Safety of Rwanda Bill, which would deem Rwanda safe in British law after the original bill was struck down as unlawful by the Supreme Court.

A vote on the bill was scheduled for 7pm on Tuesday.