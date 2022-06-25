Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:35
Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).
Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.
“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.
After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:48
Planned Parenthood vow to continue offering services after Supreme Court decision
01:34
‘People will die’: Women react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade
01:00
Father of murdered three-year-old charges through courtroom and attacks suspect
01:15
Biden signs historic gun bill into law on ‘monumental day’ for US
03:49
Roe v Wade: US Supreme Court overturns constitutional right to abortion
19:16
Barrel Children: The families Windrush left behind to face emotional trauma
06:49
What are monarchies? | Decomplicated
36:00
Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importence of female friendship
01:15
Biden signs historic gun bill into law on ‘monumental day’ for US
00:48
Planned Parenthood vow to continue offering services after Supreme Court decision
01:34
‘People will die’: Women react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade
04:17
Roe v Wade: Protesters gather in New York to voice anger at Supreme Court’s decision
00:46
Ohio congressman says Republicans will ‘go after’ birth control and gay rights next
00:21
Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says
00:57
Pelosi says Republicans have ‘ripped away’ womens’ rights after Roe v Wade decision
01:35
Roe v Wade overturned: Pro-life and pro-choice groups gather outside Supreme Court
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
02:36
In Gee Chun feels ‘honoured’ after breaking record at Women’s PGA Championship
00:16
Tommy Fury says Jake Paul’s ‘late sign-up’ to drug testing put August fight at risk
00:18
Conor McGregor leaves Dublin court as dangerous driving case postponed
00:55
Swimmer’s coach dives into pool to save her after fainting during world championships
00:38
Serena Williams admits missing competition after winning second match in Eastbourne
00:30
Vince McMahon steps down as CEO of WWE amid misconduct allegations
00:29
Sadio Mane ‘can’t wait to play’ for Bayern Munich after signing from Liverpool
01:22
Inter Milan agrees season-long loan deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku
01:16
Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size
00:18
Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning
01:05
WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water
00:39
New Jersey: Huge wildfire rages across 7,000 acres in Wharton State Forest
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
00:50
Love Island star Remi claims Jacques made his experience ‘s***’ in unaired scenes
00:21
Sam Fender performs ‘Getting Started’ during impressive and emotional Glastonbury debut
01:28
Man who has attended every Glastonbury will only stop when he’s ‘six feet under’
00:32
Eurovision winners Kalush hope Ukraine can host in 2023 despite organisers’ decision
00:38
Wolf Alice perform ‘incredible’ Glastonbury set after racing back to UK amid travel problems
00:30
Phoebe Bridgers leads Glastonbury crowd in chants of ‘f*** the Supreme Court’
00:25
Kris Jenner teases 2024 presidential election bid
00:15
Katie Price tells reporters to 'suck my d***' outside courthouse
10:02
For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin
09:27
Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin
09:51
The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin
11:48
Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
36:00
Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importence of female friendship
02:18
Salma El-Wardany explains why you should ‘date’ your platonic friends
02:07
Writer Salma El-Wardany dicusses why most men are ‘bad men’
48:09
Intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien on how to choreograph the perfect sex scene
02:07
Writer Salma El-Wardany dicusses why most men are ‘bad men’
36:00
Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importence of female friendship
01:10
Ukrainian refugees treated to tennis-themed afternoon tea in Wimbledon
00:46
Monkey killed in Mexico cartel shootout remembered by song
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21