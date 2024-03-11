Moment car thief smashes keyless vehicle through gate after ‘hacking’ into it

Four members of an organised crime gang who stole over £3 million worth of keyless cars have been jailed.

In footage released by Surrey Police, one thief is seen using a device to unlock a keyless vehicle after “hacking” into it, before ramming it through a gated driveway.

The string of thefts took place over 12 months and across multiple counties in the southeast of England, with gang members targeting Rolls Royce, Bentley, Land Rover, Range Rover and Alfa Romeo models.

Perry Lovejoy, 29, Luke Jackson, 28, Billy Harrison, 30, and Harry Sales, 28, all admitted charges of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to acquire criminal property and have been sentenced collectively to 12-and-a-half years in prison.