Susan Hall: Tory London Mayor candidate admits not knowing bus fare prices

Tory London Mayor candidate Susan Hall has admitted she does not know the price of bus fares in London.

Ms Hall appeared on LBC radio on Monday (22 January) and was quizzed by presenter Nick Ferrari.

Mr Ferrari asked Ms Hall: “What is the bus fare? How much do you pay to get on a bus currently?”

“I don’t use them, I use trains all the time,” Ms Hall responds.

A seemingly shocked Mr Ferrari asks: “You don’t know what a bus fare is?”

“No,” she replies.