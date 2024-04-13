An eyewitness has described how she hid from a knifeman and thought she was “going to die” during a terrifying attack at a Sydney shopping centre.

The woman told Sky News how she saw a man with a machete and rushed to hide in the Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday (13 April).

Crying, the woman said: “It was just the worst thing ever. Who does that to people?”

Police have confirmed six people have been killed and their attacker shot dead following the horrific attack.

A New South Wales Police officer confronted the attacker at Westfield Bondi Junction and shot him dead as he faced her and raised a knife.