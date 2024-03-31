Syria: Panic after deadly car bomb explodes in Azaz market

A car bomb exploded in a busy market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-based Syrian opposition fighters early on Sunday 31 March, killing at least three people.

The bomb exploded in the town of Azaz in Syria’s Aleppo province.

Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said the blast, just after midnight, killed two children and a woman.

Five civilians were also injured in the explosion, which destroyed shops and homes in the area.

Emergency responders struggled to break through the large panicking crowds in the market, searching for casualties, clearing the wreckage and putting out fires.