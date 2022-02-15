Taiwan Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival reopens in New Taipei City

Taiwan’s beautiful Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival has reopened in New Taipei City.

Footage filmed on 12 February, 2022 has shown the stunning skies as the festival took place.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is an annual event which is organised by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Taiwan, in honor of the Lantern Festival.

Multiple different events are held during the festival, where thousands of sky lanterns are lit over the Pingxi district.

The event was previously postponed due to Covid.

