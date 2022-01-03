Some 3,000 litres of alcohol seized from dealers in Kabul, Afghanistan, were thrown in a canal by the country’s intelligence agents.

The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) tweeted: “A special operational unit... arrested three liquor dealers in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul with about 3,000 litres of alcohol, according to a series of credible intelligence reports.”

Drinking alcohol is prohibited in Islam, and even under the previous Western-backed regime, selling or consumption of liquor were banned.

It was reported that the raids on alcohol dealers and drug addicts have increased in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in August last year.