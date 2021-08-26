A video appears to show the Taliban ‘test driving’ a captured US-made helicopter that would have been used by the Afghan defence forces.

In the above video, you can see the helicopter moving its way around an unidentified airfield, however, it does not appear to leave the ground during any of the footage shown.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week admitted the country doesn’t have a “complete picture” of how much missing US military inventory is now in the hands of the Taliban after the speedy withdrawal of American troops from the country.