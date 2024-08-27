Tanni-Grey Thompson recalls dragging herself off train as staff nowhere to be found

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson recalled having to crawl off a LNER train at London’s King’s Cross after no staff met her at the platform to assist her.

Britain’s most successful wheelchair racer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she booked assistance to help her off a 19:15 train from Leeds, but missed the service and travelled 30 minutes later.

Baroness Tanni said she waited 16 minutes for help, but no one came so she got out of her chair and crawled off the train.

A LNER spokesperson said: “We are sorry to understand there has been an issue at London King’s Cross station on Monday evening. We are in the process of investigating this and are in contact with the customer directly.”