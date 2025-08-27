Moment professor cuts class short after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

This is the moment a professor cuts his class short after hearing the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

Associate professor Matthew Pittman, who teaches at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, is filmed breaking the news of the couple’s engagement during his class on Tuesday (26 August).

Sharing the images of the celebrity couple’s engagement to his class, Professor Pittman says: “Due to this information, I can’t focus, you can’t focus, get out of here.”

The class is then dismissed.