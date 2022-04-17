Hero teacher saves nine-year-old boy from choking with Heimlich manoeuvre

A New Jersey teacher has been praised for her quick thinking to save a nine-year-old from choking by using the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Footage shows Robert, a third-grade student, attempting to open a water bottle in math class.

When he fails to pull the cap off with his hands, he uses his mouth to do so, lodging it in his throat.

After failing to spit it out, Robert runs to his teacher, Janiece Jenkins, who jumps into action and performs the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge the cap.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.