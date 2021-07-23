A Tesla driver has stumbled across an issue with the vehicle’s autopilot system that appears to mistake the moon for a traffic light.

Footage filmed by Jordan Nelson shows him cruising down the road with the bright moon in the sky above, while Tesla’s in-car touchscreen continuously warns him that he’s passing yellow traffic lights.

The autopilot system even tries to keep “slowing the car down”.

Apparently seeing the funny side, Nelson tweeted Elon Musk to suggest his team should look into fixing the issue.