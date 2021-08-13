A driver escaped with no injuries after crashing his Tesla into a set of petrol pumps at a gas station in Texas, causing a massive fire.

The Austin Fire Department said the blaze was hard to bring under control because of the lithium battery cells that power the car.

Around 40 times the amount of water was needed to extinguish the flames, compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle.

“They run completely on battery power, so there’s a battery under the frame. Once it’s burning, they’re extremely hard to put out,” the AFD Division Chief said.